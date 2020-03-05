In a two-day span starting tomorrow, Dan Mullen and the rest of his staff are expected to play host to roughly 40 underclassmen.

Florida will roll out the red carpet for just over a handful of recruits on Friday, but the following day is going to feature a plethora of targets stepping foot on campus.

For UF's second junior day of the year, the program is slated to roll out the red carpet for a half-dozen Rivals100 members — including a pair of five-stars — as well as an additional six Rivals250 juniors and several other key names.

GatorsTerritory has a full preview of which Florida targets and commits are set to make the trek to Gainesville in the coming days.