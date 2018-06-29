Plenty of talent will be lost from the 2018 baseball team.

Names like Brady Singer, Jonathan India, Jackson Kowar and J.J. Schwarz are off to the next level, and they leave numerous voids on the team.

However, there is a plethora of young ability waiting to get their shot on the diamond following the departure of some of the most accomplished names in Florida baseball history.

Let’s break down each position and take a look at what the team is returning and what recruits could have impacts on the team for next season.

ON THE MOUND

Departures: Brady Singer and Jackson Kowar

Returning: Michael Byrne (possibly), Jack Leftwich, Tommy Mace, Tyler Dyson, Jordan Butler, Andrew Baker

The top two weekend starters are heading to Kansas City to join the Royals organization, leaving spots in the rotation open for younger arms.

Byrne was drafted in the 14th round of this year’s draft, but reportedly had his stock hurt by not being a full-time starter. Look for the best closer in Gator history to be a weekend starter next year.

Both Leftwich and Mace saw plenty of time on the mound this year and showed flashes of greatness at times. The freshman, now sophomore, duo will most likely be the two other guys to get the nod to start on weekends when 2019 roles around.

Before the MLB draft, it looked like the incoming class for 2019 was absolutely loaded. Mason Denaburg and Lyon Richardson were both taken in the first two rounds of the draft and are expected to sign.

However, a couple promising arms will be coming to Gainesville in the likes of Nick Pogue and David Luethje.

BEHIND THE PLATE

The captain is gone and there is a void to fill.

Three returners will battle for who will make up half the battery to begin next season. Brady Smith got the final two starts of the CWS and is the most polished hitter of the trio. Jonah Girand started the NCAA tournament and was solid behind the plate but struggled with the bat in his hand after the regional round. Cal Greenfield will also be in the mix after seeing some playing time this season.

Anthony Seigler was one of the top incoming prospects from the class of 2018 but was drafted by the Yankees in the first round of the draft and is expected to sign.

INFIELD

There’s a couple spots to fill in the infield with the departure of Jonathan India and the likely absence of Deacon Liput, who is expected to sign with the Dodgers.

At first, Keenan Bell and Brady Smith split time there this season. Bell was undoubtably the better defensive player, but Smith was more productive at the plate. Unless Smith assumes the starting catcher spot, those two will battle it out for that starting spot.

Second base is where it starts to get interesting. The incumbent, Blake Reese, will be returning for his senior season. He struggled a good portion of the season, leading the team in errors. Reese had flashes of brilliance but will need to be more consistent if he wants to remain the starter

Shane Shifflett saw some time there during the 2018 campaign and will likely battle with Reese for the position.

Should Liput leave, and he more than likely will, there will be a battle for the starting shortstop position.

The likely favorite heading into 2019 is Brady McConnell, who started the season there in place of the suspended Liput. McConnell, the top prospect who did not go pro in the 2017 class, struggled at times before an injury kept him off the field for the majority of the season.

Shifflett will also battle it out with McConnell.

Lastly, third base will be up for grabs with the departure of India.

Smith played there some in 2018 and is a possible option. Shifflett could also be placed here, as well as McConnell if push-comes-to-shove.

Another name that could see themselves in the mix is Cory Acton. Acton is an incoming freshman and was drafted in the 39th round of the draft by the Detroit Tigers. He is a rated a 10 out of 10 on Perfect Game and may be the replacement of Johnny Gator.

OUTFIELD

The outfield is much more stable than the infield, but there is still a hole to fill.

With Nick Horvath graduating, the center field spot will need to be attended to. Wil Dalton started in right field all season long but was called a “center fielder who plays in right field” by Kevin O’Sullivan. He may move over to fill that void.

Left field is all locked up by Austin Langworthy who is coming off a very impressive sophomore season.

The lone outfield spot to fill has some options. Andrew Baker has the best speed on the team and got some playing time there this season. His ability at the plate is the biggest question mark.

Nelson Maldonado is an interesting possibility. He can play right field and did so sparingly early in the season. He more than likely will continue to DH though.

A third name may appear on the list of contenders as well. Incoming freshman Kendrick Calilao was picked in the 30th round of the MLB draft and will be coming to Gainesville. The outfielder was named a third-team high school all-American.