UF stats after one third of the season

It's hard to believe but the 2021 football season is a third of the way completed. The Florida Gators are 3-1 and preparing for their first conference road test this weekend at Kentucky.

Florida's first four games have seen a completely different offense. The Gators' finished the 2020 season with the No. 1 passing offense in the country in 2020 and now have the No. 3 rushing offense in the country after four games. The ability of Dan Mullen and his staff to recognize the talent and skillsets available to them from one season to the next and craft an offensive system to suit what they have is remarkable.

Here is where the Gators stand 1/3 of the way through the 2021 season.