GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football was still awaiting word on the status of three of their incoming freshmen last week. The good news? Two of those players are not expected to hit any more road blocks.

Dionte Marks has already reported to campus, while fellow wider receivers, Arjei Henderson, looks to follow closely behind.

"Marks has reported to training camp," said Gators head coach Dan Mullen on Thursday during Florida's media day. "Henderson's finishing up, he'll be here this weekend and he has things to finish up just because of where his school calendar was."

Both receivers signed with the Gators in the winter, however, did not enroll for classes in the summer.

Although both Henderson and Marks' statuses are clearer on Thursday, Florida is still working through the immigration process with Wardrick Wilson.

"I mean that's not a surprise for us of that situation," said Mullen. "I think we had a lot of the information on it and we knew that that was going to be a process that we would not know a calendar or a timing on the process and to be honest our expectations were it would happen at some time but it wasn't, we weren't thinking it would happen immediately."



Wilson, who hails from the Bahamas, is still working with immigration officials to receive his student visa.

The offensive lineman initially wanted to early enroll, however, things were delayed due to the visa process.

According to Michael Tunsil, who is helping Wilson, they are still working on getting Wilson to campus.

"I had a great meeting today with one of the top immigration lawyers in America," he tweeted. "I won't stop until main man in school working hard to get a college degree."



