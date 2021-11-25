Sting Factor: Isaiah Bond's decommitment from Florida

When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

When Isaiah Bond committed to Florida in May, his decision gave the Gators a speedy receiver who could do special things in space.

It was one of the dream offers for Bond, a four-star athlete from Buford, Ga., who has backed off his pledge since Dan Mullen was fired as coach.

Since that time just days ago, Bond has received new offers from Auburn and LSU. Alabama has been a school to watch throughout Bond’s recruitment even when he was committed to the Gators. Other SEC schools could also get in the mix for the four-star standout.

Florida has other talented receivers left in its class but Bond was the lone prospect in the Rivals100 before the 2022 class rankings are readjusted in a couple weeks. Losing Bond definitely hurts as the Florida coaching search gets kicked up even more.