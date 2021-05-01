GatorsTerritory - Stone Forsythe drafted by Seattle

The NFL Draft’s tallest prospect met Roger Goddell with a towering embrace Friday/Saturday, as Florida tackle Stone Forsythe was selected with the 208th overall pick to by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2021 NFL Draft

Forsythe’s selection marks the first UF offensive lineman selected since Juwann Taylor in 2019 and just its third OL player drafted since 2015.

The Gators have now supplied eight players into this season’s draft, as Forsythe joins Kyle Pitts, Kadarious Toney, and whoever else gets drafted before him.

Forsythe arrived at Florida in 2017 after dominating the Orlando football circuit with his 6-foot-9 frame but struggled with mobility during his first two years in Gainesville.

The Winter Garden native broke into the starting lineup in 2019 for his junior campaign and developed into a leading pass protector in Florida’s aerial attack last season.

Forsythe kept Kyle Trask’s jersey spotless through most of the year, as he allowed just two sacks and eight hurries across 15 appearances last season.

One of his most impressive performances came against Georgia in a matchup with *second-round* selection Azeez Ojulari. Forsythe contained the dynamic edge rusher and allowed Trask to throw for more than 450 yards against the Bulldogs.



