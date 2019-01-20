GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Keith Stone will miss the rest of Florida basketball's season after tearing his ACL.

The redshirt junior suffered the injury in the Gator's road victory against Georgia. Stone was chasing down a Bulldogs fast break, when he landed awkwardly blocking a shot. The 6-foot-8, 253 pound forward stayed on the floor for a few minutes before being carried to the locker room.

“We’re really disappointed for Keith,” said head coach Mike White in a press release. “You could see he was playing with confidence last night, and you hate to see a guy go down at any time.”

Stone was 0-for-10 coming into the weekend in the last four SEC games, however, knocked down three of his four shots in the first half, leading the Gators with eight points.

"He was actually playing very, very well," White said after the game on Saturday. "Thunder dunk, it was a heck of a play by him. Shooting with confidence. So we'll hope for the best for Keith."

Stone averaged 6.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in 17 appearances this season, including 13 starts.

Stone is set to have surgery in the coming weeks.

White has had some bad luck in the front court in regards to injury the last few seasons. Florida lost John Egbunu with a knee injury midway through 2016-2017 (the center did not feature for Florida after that); last season the Gators were without forwards Chase Johnson (concussion) and Isaiah Stokes (knee); and this season the Gators are working on Stokes' conditioning , while also being without center Gorjok Gak, who is recovering from knee surgery.

Due to these injuries, White has turned to freshman Keyontae Johnson. Johnson had his first career start on Saturday against Georgia. He finished with eight points, two blocks, and seven rebounds in the win over the Bulldogs.

The Gators return to action on Tuesday against Texas A&M. The game is set to tip off in Gainesville at 8:30 p.m.