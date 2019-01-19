Keith Stone's future this season is in question.

The redshirt junior suffered in an injury in Florida's 62-52 win over Georgia on Saturday.

Stone, who was having a breakout game with eight points in the first half, suffered a sprained his right knee after landing awkwardly in his attempt to block a shot.

Stone immediately grabbed his right knee and trainers assisted him off the floor. The UF forward did not return to the game.

"Very painful. Let's keep our fingers crossed," White said. "Let's keep him in our prayers. We'll find out soon what's wrong with his knee. He's in good spirits. Sign of a good teammate is when you go in the locker room and you see a guy who's injured very happy that we won. He's celebrating in there with his team."

Stone is set to undergo an MRI on Sunday.

Although he had a rough start to SEC play, Stone was on a roll against the Bulldogs. He was going 3-for-4 shooting and his triple just before the half ended Georgia's momentum before the break.

"He was actually playing very, very well," White said. "Thunder dunk, it was a heck of a play by him. Shooting with confidence. So we'll hope for the best for Keith."

Keyontae Johnson started over Stone on Saturday and Johnson could very well see his minutes increase if Stone's injury keeps him out for a long period of time.

Florida is back in Gainesville on Tuesday when the Gators host Texas A&M for an 8:30 p.m. tipoff.