GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- There is no big conspiracy -thats the message Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin had on Friday had for those questioning the New Year's Six Bowl selections.

"There's some conspiracy theorists out there that like to imagine how things work," Stricklin said. "That is pure fantasy."

This all started when UCF was chosen to play in the Fiesta Bowl against LSU, while Florida was chosen to play Michigan in the Peach Bowl. Many Knights fans quickly started to put out theories that the Gators did not want to face UCF - even accusing Stricklin of swaying the College Football Playoff selection committee.

That is simply wrong.

That is not how the process even works.

The CFP committee ranks the teams, then the committee slots the highest-ranks teams not contractually obligated to one of the New Year's Six Bowl (due to conference) into an 'access bowl.'

The Fiesta, the Peach, and the Cotton Bowls were all access bowls this season.

After that the committee will then look at distance, the match ups and whether or not that team has played in that bowl relatively recently. The Knights played in the Peach Bowl last season against Auburn.

"With respect to us, the Fiesta and the Cotton, we're access bowls," Peach Bowl president and CEO Gary Stokan said. "Typically, nothing is written as far as I can understand, (but) we understand that we're going to take the Group of 5 champion one time, the other bowl will take them the next time, and then the third year of the cycle, the Cotton Bowl has to take them because us and the Fiesta both are hosting semifinals. So next year the Group of 5 champion will go to the Cotton Bowl, because that's the only access point they have. The other bowls have contracts."

"At that point, the four highest-ranked teams available were Michigan, UCF, Florida and LSU," Stricklin said, detailing his involvement in the selection process as one of the CFP committee members. "At that point they looked at me and they said, 'Scott, could you leave the room?' And so I did. Ten minutes later they brought me back in and I looked on the wall where they had the screen and they had the matchups, and that's when I found out what happened."

On Friday, Stricklin once again told reporters that he recused himself when Florida was being discussed.

To sum up, there is no big conspiracy to stop the Florida, UCF matchup.

"I sat for five straight weeks right next to Gene Smith from Ohio State on my right," Stricklin said. "Two seats over to my left was Joe Castiglione from Oklahoma. Never once in five weeks of hanging out in Dallas, having meals together, sitting in committee meetings with them, did those two guys ever say anything to me about their team relative to the rankings. Not one time. Nor did I ever bring up anything related to the Gators and the rankings.

"And the same can be said for the placement of the bowl site. There's a real respect for the process and the integrity that goes into it. The fact of the matter is those guys are pros and they're the best at what they do. I tried to emulate those guys. They're models of mine. In the same way, I want to make sure that we're handling it the right way."