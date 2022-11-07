This is the freshman’s seventh weekly honor this season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – After picking up a 3-0 sweep over the Missouri Tigers, freshman Alexis Stucky was honored by the Southeastern Conference.

The Laramie, Wy. native was tabbed as the Co-SEC Setter of the Week, her seventh conference accolade this season.

Against the Tigers, the rookie dished out 46 assists – a three-set high for the setter – for an average of 15.33/frame. Along with those 46 assists, she led the team to a .314 clip, including a .533 hitting efficiency in the second set.

Stucky also registered five digs, two kills, two blocks and one service ace to round out her accolade-worthy performance.

She currently ranks second in the conference and 28th in the nation with 10.64 assists per set.

The Gators are back in action on Saturday when the team travels to Texas A&M for a conference battle. First serve is slated for 5 p.m. ET on SEC Network +.

Player of the Week: Morgahn Fingall, Tennessee

Offensive Player of the Week: Morgahn Fingall, Tennessee

Defensive Player of the Week: Lilly Gunter, Mississippi State

Setter of the Week: Alexis Stucky, Florida / Emma Grome, Kentucky

Co-Freshman of the Week: Kendal Kemp, Auburn