GatorsTerritory.com basketball reporter and recruiting analyst Russ Wood is taking questions from Gators fans about the basketball team and basketball recruiting. Submit your questions now on the Swamp Talk Message Board and Russ will post his answers Tuesday morning.

If you are not already a subscriber make sure you take advantage of a great deal and subscribe to GatorsTerritory.com NOW. If you do, you’ll get FREE premium access until August 1 when using promo code GTRivals. Click HERE to subscribe