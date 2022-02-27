Sunshine State DB Loves Gators - Visits Next Week

Cameron Upshaw JR

Safety

6-foot-3, 180-Pounds

Perry (FL)

Gadsden County High School

One of the top defensive backs in the Sunshine State for 2023 checks in from Perry (FL) Gadsden County High School, and his name is Cameron Upshaw Jr. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound defensive back calls Florida his Dream School. Upshaw shares his thoughts on the Gators, Napier, and his commitment to the players, factors he will use to make his decision, and breaks down his game.

“This is amazing for Coach Napier and his staff to be showing me this kind of attention, especially with Florida being a dream school of mine. This is an amazing opportunity. It means that they are a school of interest moving forward, a school that I could see myself really keeping in close contact with and evaluating a lot more for when they offer it would definitely be an option to go there.”

“To me, it shows the type of dedication Coach Napier has as a coach and how much he cares for his players and how hard he is willing to work to get the University of Florida back to national playoff contenders. It shows that he really wants the best for the program and is willing to do whatever to get back to the top.”

“Most important factors for me would be how hard I’m being recruited, family atmosphere from players and coaches, and I want to feel at home when I step on campus. I will be visiting UF on March 15th and probably will be back on campus the next 2 or 3 days as well.”

“My game is different. I do everything I can cover from the nickel, corner, or safety position. I’m a ball hawk with my height and strength, I can come down and hit you hard, and that’s what coaches like the most about me. My ability to come down and tackle and cover - usually safeties can’t do both, but I’m that guy that can.”