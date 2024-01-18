Sunshine State Defensive Back Ready for Florida Unofficial Visit





Cornerback Major Preston checks in at 6-foot, 170 pounds from Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy. He holds nine offers, including the Florida Gators. Preston talked about the Gators, unofficial visit, his game, & more.





Major Preston CB 6-foot, 170 Bradenton (FL) IMG 2025





"From what UF has done in the past, I think it is a great school. I've never been on campus, so this weekend would be my first. I haven't really got to talk to the staff yet, but from what Coach Will Harris spoke about, they are making things happen at Florida."





"Im hope to see great things like the campus/facilities and also hear great things from the coaches and staff."





"Overall, I feel like I'm a solid, versatile DB who can play everything in the secondary. I feel like I can do it all. This is what somebody stated about me, which I agree with."





Versatile

Wicked closing speed

Good ball skills

Good hands

Playmaker after INTs Nose for the football

Great instincts

Really good range

Big hitter

Good recovery speed

Physical against the run

Good open-field tackler

Smooth out of his breaks

Strong inside the box

Beast at nickel





"Great guy off the field on the field, very hard working and somebody that you can depend on."