Sunshine State Standout OL Recaps UOV
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
One of the top offensive line targets for 2023 checks in from Ocala (FL) Trinity Catholic and his name is Tommy Kinsler. He was able to visit Florida this weekend unofficially and came away impress...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news