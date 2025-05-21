Sunshine State Star in the Making

The Florida Gators have extended an offer to one of the more promising players from the class of 2027, and his name is Trae Proctor— the standout Tight End checks in from Miami (FL) at 6-foot-5, 205 pounds.

Proctor talked about schools he is considering in addition to the Gators, when he plans to decide, who will help with the decision, essential factors, the Gators, and his game.

Trae Proctor 2027 Tight End

Trae Proctor

Tight End •6'5" | 205 lbs

Class of 2027 @ Miami Norland | Miami, FL

"I'm seriously considering UM, FSU, Auburn, NC State, and SMU."

"My timeline on a public decision would be around the end of this upcoming season/going into my 12th grade year."

"My mother and brother will be with me through my journey, so they will have a big part in helping me decide where I will go."

"My biggest thing for making a decision is having a great relationship with the coaching staff and my future teammates, My playing time and the role I play in the offense, and lastly, The distance from home (Miami)."

"My brother was a huge UF fan and has his room orange and blue in the house we grew up in, and it means a lot to me since I watched a lot of UF games growing up. I also love the relationship with the coaches I've talked to and had conversations with over the phone."

"As far as my game, im a big body that's very savvy and able to run good routes. Not only can I receive the ball, but I can also get dirty in the trenches as far as blocking on the line. The person I am away from the game of football is a positivity-spreading individual. I love to laugh, make jokes, smile, and try to brighten other people's day."