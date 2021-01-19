GatorsTerritory - Superlatives for Florida's 2021 Early Signees

With the majority of UF's 2021 class now settled in Gainesville after early enrolling, it's time to reflect on what some of those signees bring to the table. Highlighted in seven superlatives, GatorsTerritory breaks down the most overlooked signee, the player who is poised to make the earliest impact, the signee who is most likely to become a team captain and more.

Most Likely to Start Year One

The Pick: Jason Marshall Other than Kaiir Elam, there was a whole lot of inconsistency in UF's secondary this past season. Heck, the entire defense fell short of expectations in 2020, but it was in the secondary where most of the headaches took place. With that being, I believe it's cornerback Jason Marshall who has the best chance to start as a true freshman. He is already equipped with a college-ready frame and possesses the traits of a program's No. 1 option at cornerback. Marco Wilson recently declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, while Chester Kimbrough entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, so opportunity is certainly there for the former Rivals100 prospect. "He's the best cornerback in the country," said Mike Manasco, Palmetto's head coach, when recently speaking with Rivals' CaneSport. "He's the total package, is 6-2, 190 pounds, can fly. He's got the ability to do what every team really wants - a man-to-man, boundary corner guy who can basically shut down the boundary on the No. 1 receiver. "You're talking about elite with where Jason Marshall is headed. Jason is the total package because Jason can flip over and play offense, can return kicks, so you have to compare him to dynamic guys."

You are Going to Remember my Name

The Pick: Nick Elksnis As for the most overlooked signee, I'm going with one of the program's two tight end signees in Nick Elksnis. Gage Wilcox, the other tight end in the class, is ranked ahead of the former Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal star, but I believe those two should be flip-flopped in the rankings. Elksnis could make an impact sooner than many think and has a high ceiling at the position as well. Elksnis is fluid and operates like a bigger receiver at the tight end position. He is typically more athletic than most linebackers covering him and does a good job of selling his routes by sticking his foot in the grass to create separation. This is a new-age tight end who could flourish in Dan Mullen's pass-happy attack. You also to take note of his potential from a physical standpoint. He checks in with intriguing size for the position and should fill out nicely under Nick Savage. Do not overlook this 6-foot-6, 220-pound freshman; he could become a big-time player in Gainesville.

Highest Ceiling in the Class

The Pick: Diwun Black It has certainly been an eventful journey for the Mississippi native and former JUCO defender, but if all goes as planned, Diwun Black will be enrolling in Gainesville over the next several months. You could argue that he should replace Jason Marshall as the signee who will likely start from day one, but there are just too many question marks at cornerback right now. As for Black, he will likely to get a crack at a flurry of positions, but I'm expecting him to settle down at either of the linebacker positions. Whether he is lined up as an edge rusher, a linebacker or safety, Black has demonstrated he can turn on the jets and quickly chase down a ball carrier. He is also a punishing tackler who flashes good technique when wrapping up. Florida will have a lot to work with due to Black's intriguing combination of size, speed and playmaking ability. There is a boatload of potential here, and as long as he makes it to campus. I'm expecting him to make an impact from day one.

Most Likely to Become a Team Captain

The Pick: Chief Borders It's going to be interesting to see which position Borders suits up at over the long haul, but the one thing you cannot question is his leadership ability. Borders, who graduated from Franklin (Ga.) Heard County, is certainly a team-first young man who sheds nothing but positive energy across the locker room. He always has a big smile on his face and does a great job of uplifting those around him and making sure his teammates are dialed in. Stanford was the other school under strong consideration leading up to the Early Signing Period, so that alone speaks volumes about the type of kid Borders is. Before it's all said and done, I wouldn't be surprised if Borders receives the honor of being a captain for Dan Mullen's program.

Most Aggressive Signee in the Class

The Pick: Yousef Mugharbil This was one of the easier choices on the list, as Yousef Mugharbil is a rugged offensive lineman who really makes his opponent pay on nearly every down. The North Carolina native shows no problem reaching the second level and then drives through his opponent until the whistle is blown.. He shows that pop at the point of attack and then does a good job of getting his hands inside and playing with leverage before putting the defender on their back. He plays with a nasty streak and is always on the lookout for contact. Mugharbil possesses some positional versatility in the trenches as well. He is ranked as an offensive tackle, but his short-area quickness and run-blocking skills also translate well to offensive guard. He is agile and known for delivering knockout blows once picking up steam and should fit in nicely under John Hevesy. There isn't much film of him pass blocking, so I believe that could be holding him back from earning a fourth star, but he's definitely the best run blocker in the class; there is no doubting that.

Biggest Recruiting Win for the Gators

The Pick: Jeremiah Williams You can go in several directions here and wouldn't be wrong, but I'm rolling with Jeremiah Williams for multiple reasons. Not only did UF barely edge out Auburn back in late October, but the Rivals250 prospect nearly had a change of heart during the week of the Early Signing Period as well. The Gators also didn't sign a deep linebacker class. Diwun Black has came across multiple roadblocks during his time as a recruit and you just hope everything works out, while I believe Chief Borders will eventually suit up at strong-side defensive end. That leaves Williams as the lone linebacker signee in the class and it certainly took persistence to get everything finalized. He could suit up at BUCK or either of the linebacker positions, and when you factor in how much he has climbed in the rankings, it makes this addition that much more important. Auburn was the in-state program that many in his family favored, but Williams himself followed his heart and wanted to be a Gator. Kudos to Christian Robinson for sealing the deal here.

Best Athlete in the Class