GatorsTerritory - Swamp Talk: Coveted grad-transfer schedules Zoom call with UF's Mike White

One of the highly sought-after players in the NCAA Transfer Portal tells GatorsTerritory he has a Zoom call scheduled with Mike White at the University of Florida.

Jump inside HERE for the details.

Not a premium subscriber at GT?

Use promo code GT60 to receive 60 days of FREE premium access!

New Users: https://florida.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=UF60

Returning Users: https://florida.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=UF60