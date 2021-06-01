Swamp Talk: Details on Rivals100 DE's visit plans with the Gators

OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

One of the premier edge rushers in the 2022 class says he is scheduled to receive an up-close look at the University of Florida.

Marvin Jones Jr., a Florida State legacy who recorded an eye-opening 15.5 sacks as a junior, will be receiving his first up-close look at the Gators this weekend. The Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage defender visited Miami earlier today and has additional trips lined up with Florida State, Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

As for the Gators, is Jones' visit an official or unofficial? How many days will he be in Gainesville?

