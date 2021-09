Swamp Talk: Early buzz for Rivals250 wide receiver Jayden Gibson

Eight schools remain for Rivals250 wide receiver Jayden Gibson: Florida, Miami, Florida State, Georgia, Baylor, Auburn, Tennessee and South Carolina.

Not only has the Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange standout shrunk his list of contenders, but he is also slated to make his decision on Oct. 13.

CLICK HERE to see what Gators Territory is hearing a month out.

