Florida is currently armed with the sixth-ranked recruiting class on Rivals, but could be poised for a top-five finish with several top targets scheduled to finalize their recruitment during the early signing period.

In fact, GatorsTerritory submitted a Rivals FutureCast prediction in favor of Dan Mullen's program on Monday afternoon.

** CLICK HERE for the full details!

Not a member of GatorsTerritory?

Receive $75 worth of FREE NIKE gear AND 25 percent off a new annual subscription when using "Nike" as your promo code!!