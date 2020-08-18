GatorsTerritory - Swamp Talk: Intel regarding the Gators and former OL signee Wardrick Wilson

OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE!

Will Wardrick Wilson end up relocating to the Swamp after all?

The former four-star offensive tackle signed with Dan Mullen's program during the 2019 recruiting cycle, but visa issues prevented him from qualifying and kicking off his career in Gainesville.

However, according to Wilson's mentor, Mike Tunsil, the native of Bahamas was recently given the green light and is now an NCAA full qualifier. In fact, schools representing the SEC, Big Ten and ACC made contact with Wilson's camp over the past 72 hours.

