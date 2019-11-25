Dan Mullen's staff is slated to roll out the red carpet for roughly a dozen official visitors this weekend, as Florida State journeys across state for UF's regular season finale.

However, several changes have taken place in recent days as well, including a Gators commit who is now forced to reschedule due to his team's success in the playoffs.

A Rivals100 edge rusher says he is eyeing a return visit to campus for this weekend as well.

For the latest on this weekend's haul of official visitors, click HERE!

Not a premium subscriber of GatorsTerritory?

OFFER: 50% off your first year AND $50 to use at the Rivals Fan Shop - OR - $75 worth of FREE Adidas gear of your choice!!