One of the remaining unsigned prospects in UF's 2020 class is scheduled to finalize his recruitment on Thursday, and GatorsTerritory has a full update on where he might be leaning roughly 48 hours out.

** CLICK HERE ** for the latest intel on Marc Britt, a four-star prospect from Miami Christian who has trimmed his list to just Florida and Ole Miss.

** Not a premium subscriber?



Using promo code "Annual50," SIGN UP for an annual membership and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!