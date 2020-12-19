GatorsTerritory - Swamp Talk: The latest regarding Gators WR commit Trevonte Rucker

OFFER: Use promo code "GatorsNSD" to receive FREE PREMIUM access until Jan. 29!

The Gators officially signed 22 seniors during the Early Signing Period, while a handful of UF commits didn't receive a letter of intent from Dan Mullen's staff.

One of those prospects was Trevonte Rucker, a Rivals250 wide receiver out of Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard. The 2021 prospect is a household name among the UF fan base who has made multiple commitments to the Gators, including when he rejoined the class back in February.

What are we hearing regarding Rucker's status with the Gators? Are additional programs making a strong push for his services?

