Swamp Talk: What we are hearing regarding Florida's top 2023 TE target

One of the Gators' priority targets in the 2023 class to slated to pull himself off the market on Tuesday, July 27.

That prospect is Mac Markway, a Rivals100 prospect and Florida's top option at tight end. Florida, Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, LSU, Missouri and Iowa are the schools under strong consideration in his recruitment.

HERE is what Gators Territory is hearing regarding UF's pursuit of the St. Louis native.

• Talk about this article at Swamp Talk

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter

• Sign up for a premium subscription