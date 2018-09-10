GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Against Charleston Southern tackling was a concern, but against Kentucky it became a glaring problem for the defense.

The Wildcats ran for a massive 303 yards on the ground against the Gators, however, what is more concerning is how many yards the Gators gave up after contact.

“We charted it as 20 missed tackles for I think it was 168 yards that we gave up, that were yards after missed tackles,” head coach Dan Mullen said Monday. "That's a lot.”

Through two games the Gators rank tied for 120th in the country against the run. They have given up 525 yards so far and 6.25 yards a rush.

Much of that could have been stopped if the first defender to meet the ball carrier brought him down. It was a struggle all game long and the Gators have to improve.

“I’m interested to see how we attack practice today,” Mullen said. “I think that’ll be a challenge for the guys on the team, how they attack the practice today, and the mind-set in which we bring.”

Following the loss Mullen warned his players that Monday's practice would not only be tough but it could very well define them.

“I mean today was a work day,” defensive coordinator Todd Grantham said after practice. “We had pads on. You've got to continue to develop yourself. As you continue to develop yourself and strain and play with the effort and energy that we talk about then you'll get better.

“And if you develop then things happen," added Grantham. "There's going to be a fine line between winning and losing games. There's a fine line between a negative-one play and an 11-yard play. So it's really about finishing the play. Finish the play, you know, tackling, finish your job. I like our guys' approach. I thought we worked today and we'll continue to work and get better."

Cleaning up the tackling has as much to do with being in position and being physical as it does with want-to and the team's drive. The physical strength and play recognition is there, the want-to, not so much.

“It’s not the weight room,” nickel Chauncey Gardner-Johnson said. “It’s just guys wanting it more. We obviously didn’t want it more, we lost the game. So it’s a mentality, it’s not the body size, not big you are or strong you are. You have to go out there wanting to do it, wanting to wrap up, wanting to bring your feet, wanting to tackle somebody.

“We knew we were facing a good back," added Gardner-Johnson about the inadequacies in Florida's loss to Kentucky. "Last week’s I want to say was average, this week we got to be good. We’re not going to be good in a day, but we have to keep progressing, keep going.”