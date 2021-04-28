Tampa-based cornerback nets Gators offer: 'This one is definitely special.'
For Jaquise Alexander, a fast-rising prospect from Tampa (Fla.) Catholic, to say 2021 has been life-changing might be an understatement.
The junior athlete entered the New Year with not a single scholarship offer to consider. Now, just roughly five months later, Alexander has the opportunity to lace up the cleats for Miami, Wake Forest, UCF, and now the University of Florida, which pulled the trigger on Wednesday afternoon.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news