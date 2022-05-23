Taurean Green Joins Gators as Director of Player Development





Florida's two-time national champion point guard returns to Gainesville





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Taurean Green, point guard for Florida's two national championship teams, returns to UF's men's basketball program as director of player development, head coach Todd Golden announced on Monday.





"I couldn't be more excited for Taurean to join our staff," Golden said. "He's one of the best to ever wear the Gator uniform and understands what it takes to achieve at the highest levels here. He'll be an incredible resource for our student-athletes and an important connection to the tradition of excellence here, both for our fans and for all the past Gators who will always be part of the Florida family."





"Gainesville became like another home to me during my time at UF, and I can't wait to be back," Green said. "Florida is such a special place, and I'm ready to do everything I can to help our players, Todd Golden, the coaching staff and the entire program have success. Gator Nation, it feels great to be coming home!"





A Ft. Lauderdale native, Green wrapped up a 14-year professional playing career in 2021 and joined the Chicago Bulls' staff as a player development coordinator, working under Billy Donovan.





Green played three seasons with the Gators from 2004-07, a member of the unforgettable "Oh-Fours" recruiting class that helped bring back-to-back titles to UF in 2006 and 2007. The point guard was a two-time All-SEC honoree and earned MVP of the Midwest Regional in the Gators' 2007 NCAA Tournament run, averaging 19.0 points in wins vs. Butler and Oregon. Green was also the leading scorer on Florida's 2006-07 squad with a 13.3 scoring average.





Green finished his collegiate career with 1,174 points and was a 2007 NBA Draft pick by the Portland Trail Blazers. He played with Portland and the Denver Nuggets before embarking on a decorated overseas career that included league championships in France and Poland and an All-Star honor in Greece.