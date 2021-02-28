GatorsTerritory - TE Arik Gilbert decommits from Florida

Don't count your transfer portal eggs before they hatch, the Florida Gators found out on Sunday.

Former five-star recruit and LSU tight end transfer Arik Gilbert announced he was decommitting from Florida and re-entering the transfer portal.

"I have decided to decommit from the university of Florida and re-enter the portal," Gilbert wrote on Twitter. "I will not be announcing my final decision until I am enrolled into school and on campus."

As a freshman at LSU, Gilbert hauled in 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns in just eight games. He announced during the season that he was entering the transfer portal. It was believed that Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida were all in the mix to land him before Gilbert picked the Gators.