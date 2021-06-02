OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

Gators tight end commit CJ Hawkins made his first unofficial visit to Gainesville on Tuesday, and it’s safe to say he's pleased with his decison to team up with Dan Mullen's program.

When reporters asked if finally getting to visit Gainesville made him feel like he made the right choice, Hawkins answered, “Yes sir. I loved it here, it felt like home. I got here and loved the coaches and loved the atmosphere.

"I was able to see the facilities, see the stadium, see the campus, meet all of the coaches, it was just a great time."