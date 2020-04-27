It's been roughly a month and a half since you committed to UF. Talk about the emotions you have knowing you will be strapping up the pads in Gainesville next year.

"It's been great. I've been taking time from it, and still looking back at it, I can tell this is a much better choice for myself. Everything about the choice of Florida just made the most sense. I'm just so happy to be a part of the Gators' family."

You previously mentioned your grandmother holds season tickets and that her being on the junior day visit really hit home with you. Talk about your family's emotions now that you are officially committed.

"My family is super supportive of everything I do. With my grandmother, I could have gone and played at Georgia and Florida State and she still would have been so happy for me. What's really nice is that my family would support me wherever I go, and they're just happy that I'm close to home and they will be able to come down to every game."

You were previously committed to Penn State but said Florida is the better choice for you. What about the Gators makes them such an appetizing option?

"Obviously the distance. I think it's an hour and 20 minutes from my front door to the stadium, so that's a huge plus. Academics are incredible and really second to none if you look at the stats; top-10 football, top-10 academics, and that's huge because at the end of the day, football is not going to last forever and I want to have a good education and something that means something when they see that degree.

"Football-wise, they use the tight end well. I like the philosophy that Dan Mullen has with the offense and playmakers. He's just trying to find mismatches and trying to create and expose those mismatches, so I think that's really cool.

"I felt like I was more of a priority at Florida; that was probably one of the biggest things for me was feeling that I was really wanted. I feel like once I committed to Penn State, they kind of forget about me and kind of moved on."