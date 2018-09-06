GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Tim Tebow won the Heisman back in 2007. For ten years the Heisman had a special place in his parent's home, however, that changed last November.

Tebow was at Fallen Patriots event on Veterans Day last year, where his competitive nature took hold.

"[Nick] Saban had something auctioned off and it’s like us and Alabama we have to beat them," recounted Tebow. "I was thinking what would be something really cool to auction, because [proceeds were going to] scholarships that we give to kids that their parents have died in battle. So it’s something that means a lot to me."

Tebow quickly made up his mind, he was going to auction off his Heisman for a year.

"So I did. And it did really well."

Heisman was auctioned off for $100,000 and it currently lives with Kathie Lee Gilfford - well at least until this upcoming November.

"That trophy is going to do nothing better than it did on that night ya know,'" said Tebow. "People are looking for something that’s gonna be cool and have friends over. So I'm not worried about it. What I am worried about is that just how many kids get scholarships for college though."

Tebow has often used his name recognition to help several charities.

The former Florida quarterback was doing that again on Thursday, when he was back in Gainesville to volunteer for another charity organization that focuses on kids.

Tebow joined forces with Allstate to help out Food4Kids, a local Gainesville organization that helps area children. The program fills backpacks with non-perishable food and distributes them to students in need from kindergarten through high school.

"I think the biggest thing from today is awareness and understanding what they do, understanding the need and understanding that there is someone meeting the need" said Tebow about the goal of Thursday's event. " And to be able to support them."