GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Tim Tebow was back in Gainesville Thursday to support Food4kids, a local Gainesville organization that helps area children.

"I think the biggest thing from today is awareness and understanding what they do, understanding the need and understanding that there is someone meeting the need,” Tebow said about Thursday's event. " And to be able to support them."

The program fills backpacks with non-perishable food and distributes them to students in need from kindergarten through high school.

The former Heisman trophy winner partnered with All State to raise awareness for children who do not have the benefit of a meal every day.

“They said hey we have this opportunity that we’re excited about in Gainesville and I said that’s awesome, that’s something that’s so near and dear to my heart in Gainesville,” Tebow said. “Ya know hearing more about the statistics and I said lets try to figure out a date in which I can get there so that’s what we did.”

The current SEC network analyst and minor league baseball player has seen a lot of sorrow in his days. He was born in the Philippines and has done mission work in more countries than he can count.

Those travels have touched Tebow. He wants to help in any way that he can. He has built hospitals and foundations. Unfortunately, they have also shown him those things like lack of food is not uncommon.

“I think I was in seven countries this past year doing mission work and work with our foundation,” Tebow said.

“And everything there’s just so many people in need and I think more than anything else that I do in life I want to be able to bring people together to help those people in need because it’s amazing what can happen when you create that awareness, when you bring people together, how you can change people’s lives for the better.

Gainesville is very close to Tebow. He of course played four years here and burst onto the national seen while doing so. But he has always helped people. He did mission and charitable work in high school and as a student at Florida.

He has said time and time again that it is his life’s greatest mission.

“I think that’s something that’s super near and dear to my heart,” Tebow said. “So if I can spend time doing that it means more to me than any game will ever.”

And when there are children involved and hurting, it factors in that much more.

“For sure it is,” said Tebow on if kids played a factor. “Ya know and it’s being able to, it’s not just being able to give someone a meal, it’s not just being able to say, to be full for a weekend, it’s being able to say hey, your worth it.

“You’re worthy of us going out of our way. You’re life means something. We care about you. We love you. And all of those things are implied to what’s taking place here and the service that goes on. So, I think it’s more of just being able to give someone a meal.

“It’s being able to say you’re worth us going out of our way to care about you and your life means that much to us.”

RELATED STORY: Tebow auctions of opportunity to house his Heisman