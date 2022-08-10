Tebow Featured On Eli’s Places Season 2 Debut

Season 2 of Eli’s Places Debuted Wednesday on ESPN+ GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gator Great Tim Tebow was featured on the season opener of Season 2 of Eli’s Places, executive produced by Omaha Productions and NFL Films, which debuted Wednesday on ESPN+. Hosted by two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, Eli’s Places explores what makes college football a way of life across the country, while featuring some of the most well-known and historic venues and iconic personalities in the sport.

Manning kicks off Season 2 by visiting the Swamp to relive the magic of "Tebow Mania" with the Gator legend. Manning and Tebow look back on the greatest moments of Tebow's career, both professionally and in college. They discuss "Tebow-ing," and his legendary "Promise speech."

The episode also features an appearance by Tebow’s former teammate David Nelson and a cameo by Head Coach Billy Napier.

About Omaha Productions Omaha Productions is an entertainment company launched by Peyton Manning following his retirement from the NFL. Omaha focuses on developing content that champions hard work, encourages the pursuit of passion, and celebrates community.

Omaha Productions executive produces ESPN’s Emmy-award-winning "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli" along with alternative telecasts for college football, golf, and the UFC. The company also serves as executive producer on "NFL Honors" and ESPN+’s PLACES franchise featuring series from Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Abby Wambach, Vince Carter, David Ortiz, Ronda Rousey, P.K. Subban, Sue Bird, and John McEnroe. The company also has series at ABC, A+E Networks, NBCUniversal, and Netflix. The Omaha Audio Network provides daily sports talk in partnership with ESPN and Caesars Sportsbook.