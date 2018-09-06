GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Ben Moa started it, Tim Tebow made it famous, and Feleipe Franks is bringing it back. The jump pass has returned to the Swamp.

With 5:50 left on the clock in the first half Saturday, the Gators were inside the five and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson and Dan Mullen came to an agreement.

Franks took the snap, took a few steps forward, jumped and fired a pass to Tyrie Cleveland for the touchdown, and the jump pass made its first return since the 2009 National Championship game, where Tim Tebow was the man under center.

And the former Heisman trophy winner approved.

“I thought it was good,” Tebow said Thursday. “I thought it was really well designed. I thought they set it up really well. I thought Feleipe did it well.

“I think he jumped off one foot, I jumped off two, so it was a little different. It was awesome. I think he probably could have ran it in though.”

Following the game, Franks acknowledged he had never seen the jump pass before. On Monday he did his homework and said it was cool to do something that has a lot of history in Gainesville.

However, Tebow was not very pleased with the fact that Franks had not been shown the famous play.

“Well, I gotta get on coach Mullen,” Tebow said jokingly. “Why would you not watch all the jump passes that we had so he can he can at least have some video and say ‘Ok this is what’s happening.’ But there’s a lot of people that run that now.”

There was a playful debate right after Saturday’s 53-6 victory over Charleston Southern between Mullen and the recipient of Tebow’s first jump pass, Tate Casey.

Casey said Franks’ pass was prettier, Mullen joked that Casey was falling down when he caught it and that’s why Casey thinks that. Tebow sided with Casey.

“Than the first one, it probably did,” Tebow said. “But that’s because LSU was holding Tate Casey like crazy until he finally got off of it. But it worked so it doesn’t matter.”

Mullen is now 3/3 calling it at Florida.

The resurgence of the famous play shows that Florida football is fun again.

Franks loved running it, Mullen loved calling it ,and Tebow loved seeing it. The jump pass is back in Gainesville and it is here to stay.