With September first approaching in just a few short hours, Florida will finally get the green light to talk to the prospects of the class of 2023.

As it stands, Florida has commitments from three 2023 prospects in Rivals100 WR Raymond Cottrell, Rivals100 TE Mac Markway, and three-star ATH Aaron Parks, so Florida will show love to each of them once the clock strikes midnight.

Each year, schools decide to name their recruiting classes, and the Gators elected to go with the #GreatToBe23 tagline for this year’s class.

Aside from the commit list, here are 10 targets who Florida will reach out to shortly after midnight, in no specific order.