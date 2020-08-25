GatorsTerritory - Ten Florida commits earn spots in updated 2021 Rivals250

OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE! Rivals dished out the updated batch of 2021 rankings on Tuesday afternoon, and a whopping 10 Florida Gator commits were included in the Rivals250 Quarterback Carlos Del Rio climbed more than 150 spots and is now labeled as the 139th-ranked prospect. The Peach State native was previously outside the 250 but manufactured a stellar outing at the Elite 11 and continues to progress at a rapid rate. Del Rio is the future Gator who made the biggest jump this afternoon. Chad Simmons, Southeast Recruiting Analyst: "Del Rio has had an outstanding off-season. From the Elite 11 to different quarterback camps he has worked out at, he has impressed. His game has really improved in the consistency department. He had a good season last year, showing his arm strength and athleticism, but he was at times hot and cold as a passer. That has taken a big step the last six months, and although it was a different off-season, the Florida commit has put in a lot of hard work and it looks to have paid off.”

Another new addition to the Rivals250 is Gators wide receiver commit, Marcus Burke, who comes in at No. 238. Like Del Rio, Burke was already a four-star prospect on the cusp of making the Rivals250. Measuring in at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, Burke is a fluid pass catcher who can extend the field and high-point the ball over defenders. He boasts big-play ability and even racked up 220 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a single game last season. Safety Corey Collier Jr. dropped three spots to No. 20 overall but more importantly, kept his fifth star. If that's the case come February, Collier will become the Gators' first-ever five-star signee from Miami-Dade. LSU and Miami were the additional finalists before Collier revealed his commitment to Florida in this exclusive video with GatorsTerritory.

St. Thomas Aquinas' Tyreak Sapp remains in the top 25 and checks in at No. 22 overall. The Gators have held Sapp's commitment since late 2018, but the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, Miami and Georgia Tech remain in the picture as well. Jason Marshall, one of the nation's elite cornerback prospects, is tagged as the 66th-ranked prospect on Rivals. The 6-foot-1, 173-pound senior boasts intriguing size and ball skills, and will likely become a multi-year starter in Gainesville. Alabama and Miami were the additional finalists in Marshall's recruitment. The Miami Palmetto duo of Collier and Marshall is arguably the nation's best one-two punch at cornerback and safety. UF wide receiver commits Daejon Reynolds and Trevonte Rucker checked in at No. 150 and No. 152, respectively, while cornerback Jordan Young was slotted at No. 167. Gage Wilcox, one of UF's tight end commits, stayed put at No. 243. The Tampa Jefferson standout chipped in with 20 catches for 249 yards and seven touchdowns during the 2019 season. "Florida has been my dream school since I was a kid," Wilcox previously told GatorsTerritory. "I love everything about the Swamp, from the coaching staff to the players and recruiters, and even just people that help in the Swamp."

Florida's Top Remaining Targets