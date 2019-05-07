GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football saw a few players leave this offseason - either by graduation or by choosing to go to the NFL. This turnover means that a few players will have much bigger roles this upcoming season. Which younger Gator could have a bigger impact in the fall? Gators Territory takes a look at some of the contenders. 10. CB Marco Wilson

Marco Wilson was forced to sit out last season after seeing his ACL tear in week two. The South Florida native worked hard and dilligenetly to make sure he was running by the Peach Bowl practices. Now after a successful rehab, Wilson is expected to line up opposite CJ Henderson. And thats one scare combination. Wilson is one of the best defensive backs in the country. He had a stellar freshman season and is hoping his redshirt sophomore year could mean big things for him. He just needs to remain healthy. 9. LB Ventrell Miller

This was a tough one for me because I could honestly place both Ventrell Miller and James Houston in this spot but I chose Miller because he arguably had a better spring. The linebacker led all defensive players with eight tackles at the spring game. Both Miller and Houston were playing like men fighting for more playing time this spring. Miller does a better job in coverage. Amari Burney lined up next to David Reese with the ones, however, Miller and Houston should be expected to rotate in. Miller's stock has certainly risen. 8. Kemore Gamble

With C'Yontai Lewis, RJ Raymond and Moral Stephens all gone, Florida will look to its younger group of tight ends this season - Kemore Gamble is one of them. Gamble is Florida's battle tested tight end (we will get to Kyle Pitts later). Lucas Krull will certainly factor into the lineup next season, however, I think at this time Gamble understands the game just a bit more - simply because Krull had to relearn some aspects of football when he arrived at UF. Gamble needs to work on holding his blocks longer and to work on his focus/consistency, but he has shown a lot of improvement and progress the last few months. 7. TE Lucas Krull

As I mentioned above the tight end room has seen some turnover this offseason and it's not shocking that both Gamble and Krull make this list. Although Gamble is a little further along in his development as a tight end, it is safe to say that Mullen and his staff will utilize Krull in a bigger capacity this year. I mean big. The 6-foot-6,255 pounder will be a mismatch for Florida's opponents to scheme against. Krull used last season to learn the game of football again and has made some big strides the last few months, He is not just a tight end, however. Prior to coming to Florida, Krull was a pitcher, so it's safe to say he has a good arm - we saw that in his touchdown throw against LSU. 6. RB Malik Davis



Just like Wilson, Malik Davis is looking to bounce back from an injury. Davis turned a few heads his freshman season, running for 526 yards and two touchdowns on 79 carries, before tearing his ACL against Georgia in 2017. One year later, he broke his foot in the third week of the season. With Jordan Scarlett gone, Lamical Perine is expected to take the mantle as Florida's lead back. But with Dan Mullen's offensive style, expect Davis to have plenty of opportunities to get on the field. 5. Kyle Pitts

We spoke about Krull being a mismatch, lets talk about the other mismatch nightmare, Kyle Pitts. Pitts came to Florida as a tight end, however, he now spends time with the tight ends and the wide receivers -although he has spent most of this time with the receivers lately. The Pennsylvania native is a good route runner and a great pass catcher. He is simply a freak athlete. An athlete that we saw catch balls, making one eye-popping play after another this spring. 4. WR Trevon Grimes

Trevon Grimes is primed for a breakout season. The wide receiver from South Florida did not have a big year last year, however, the Ohio State transfer should be on the path to make 2019 his season. Grimes had a very strong showing at the spring game with a school record of 196 yards and two touchdowns. Although Mullen and staff like to spread the ball around, Grimes has demonstrated his big play ability the last few months and his chemistry with starting quarterback Feleipe Franks. 3. LB Amari Burney

Another linebacker makes our list, Amari Burney. Anyone who follows Florida football would expect to see his name on this list. Burney did make some big plays his freshman season, particularly on special teams, however, this season Burney is expected to start. Last season Burney backed up Chauncey Gardner-Johnson at nickel but in the last few games, Todd Grantham decided to move Burney to linebacker - a position that fits Burney. The Clearwater native is one of the best athletes on the team. His speed, his aggressiveness and his physicality suits the linebacker role. He is the perfect replacement for Vosean Joseph, who left for the NFL. Plus if Florida struggles at safety at any point, he can easily slot in there or at nickel. It's nice to have a Burney. 2. OL Brett Heggie

I debated placing Brett Heggie as the No. 1 guy on this list because I feel like he is one of the most important members of this team. Why? The offensive line is replacing four of its five starters. Heggie is one of the few returning linemen that has some game experience. He just needs to stay healthy. The offensive lineman has had a lot of bad luck when it comes to injury the last three years at Florida, however, if he can stay on the field, he is one of Florida's best lineman. He is also one of the Gators' most vocal leaders - many have pointed to him as the leader during offseason workouts. He has seven starts to his name, which is a lot considering the linemen Florida is lining up with. 1.DL Zach Carter