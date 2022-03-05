Ten Gators Set to Compete at NCAA Diving Zones





Florida divers travel to Atlanta, Ga. to earn spot at NCAA Championships ATLANTA, Ga. - The No. 5/17 Florida Gators are headed to Atlanta, Ga. to compete at the NCAA Region B Diving Zones, running from March 6-9.

The meet will consist of 109 total divers, including 10 from Florida. On the women's side, Maha Amer, Carina Lumia, Elettra Neroni, Caroline Pagac, Elizabeth Perez and Lauren Snider will compete throughout the course of the four-day event.

Four Gator men are set to participate at Zones as well: Leonardo Garcia, Nick Lydon, Anton Svirskyi and Brandon Wegner.

Garcia is looking to qualify for his third NCAA Championship, while Amer and Perez are looking to punch their tickets for the second time.

Lumia, Lydon, Neroni, Pagac, Snider, Svirskyi and Wegner are each looking to qualify for the first NCAA Championships of their careers.

The six women competing look to join the nine swimmers invited to NCAA Championships earlier this week. The men's invitation list will be posted on Wednesday, March 9.

The NCAA will release the list of divers selected to compete at the National Championships on March 13, once all five Zone meets have concluded.

Prelims will begin on Sunday are set to begin at 2 p.m., followed by 11 a.m. start times Monday-Wednesday. Events will run straight-through with a 10-minute break between the end of prelims and the beginning of finals.

Schedule of Events:

* Sunday: Women's 1-meter (6 dives)

* Monday: Men's 3-meter (6 dives); Women's 3-meter (6 dives)

* Tuesday: Men's 1-meter (6 dives); Women's platform (5 dives)

* Wednesday: Men's platform (6 dives) Competing Teams:

* Alabama - 6 divers (3 woman, 3 men)

* Auburn - 7 divers (3 women, 4 men)

* Davidson - 3 divers (2 women, 1 man)

* Duke - 11 divers (6 women, 5 men)

* Florida - 10 divers (6 women, 4 men)

* Florida Atlantic - 4 diver (2 women, 2 men)

* Florida Gulf Coast - 4 divers (4 women)

* Florida International - 5 divers (5 women)

* Florida State - 9 divers (5 women, 4 men)

* Georgia - 7 divers (4 women, 3 men)

* Georgia Southern - 1 diver (1 woman)

* Georgia Tech - 6 divers (4 women, 2 men)

* Miami - 6 divers (3 women, 3 men)

* N.C. State - 7 divers (3 woman, 4 men)

* South Carolina - 5 divers (3 women, 2 man)

* Tennessee - 9 divers (5 women, 4 men)

* UNC - 5 divers (2 women, 3 men)

* UNC Wilmington - 4 divers (3 women, 1 men)

Number of Qualifying Spots for Zone B: Women:

1M - Top 10 Finishers 3M - Top 10 Finishers Platform - Top 9 Finishers Men: 1M - Top 8 Finishers 3M - Top 11 Finishers Platform - Top 7 Finishers Follow Along:

* Live results can be found on DiveMeets.com

* Updates can also be found by following @GatorsSwimDv on Twitter Up Next:

* The women's NCAA Championship meet begins on March 16 and will run through March 19 in Atlanta, Ga.

* The men's NCAA Championship meet will run one week later, beginning on March 23 in Atlanta, Ga.