A month-long dead period will begin this upcoming Monday, meaning that coaches will not be allowed to have face-to-face contact with any prospects until July 25.

With the dead period right around the corner, Dan Mullen’s staff hosted their last camp of June on Saturday and welcomed several noteworthy players on campus.

One of the participants in their final Elite One Day Camp was three-star recruit, Derrell Bailey, who reeled in an offer from Florida back in May.

