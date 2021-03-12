GatorsTerritory - Tennessee bounces Gators from tournament

Offer: Use promo code UF60 for 60 days of FREE PREMIUM access!

John Fulkerson hammered home a dunk 16 seconds into the game and the Tennessee Volunteers wouldn't trail the rest of the contest.

For the second time in a week's span, the Volunteers handled the Florida Gators with relative ease, bouncing Florida from the SEC Tournament 78-66.

Tennesee used its length and athleticism, switching off of screens, and pestering Florida down low to build a healthy first-half lead. Yves Pons dominated with 18-points and eight rebounds but the Vols were really paced by freshman guard Keon Johnson, who scored 13 points and pulled down nine boards.

The game was physical and chippy from the onset, but this foul, which was assessed a flagrant 2 on Omar Payne, was the crescendo of the chippiness.











