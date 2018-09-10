Tennessee commit open to returning to Gainesville for official visit
While he remains locked in with Tennessee, athlete Aaron Beasley made the trek down to the University of Florida on Saturday and has a connection to Dan Mullen's program as well.The 6-foot-1, 200-p...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news