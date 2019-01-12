GAINESVILLE, Fla.– The third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers present quite the challenge for the 8-5 Florida Gators.

So far, they have been a juggernaut this season, averaging 86.4 points per game, only giving up 64 points per contest and tearing through their schedule on way to a 13-1 record.

“Watching Tennessee puts it all in perspective relative to what a really, really good team looks like and what you hope to be,” Gators head coach Mike White said of the Vols. “I think that Coach Barnes and his staff have done a phenomenal job since they got there."

Their veterans in guard Admiral Schofield and forward Grant Williams lead the Vols, combining an average 36.8 points and 14 rebounds per game.

“Admiral Schofield? He’s posts it like a 5 and shoots it like a 2,” White said. “Grant Williams? He might be the best player in the league and Schofield would probably have something to say about that.”

Nobody has shut these two down yet, but the Gators stifling defense might have a chance with their strategy of multiple looks and defenders on the two talented Vols.

“With our zone press back to man-to-man we’ll be cross matched at times, and we’ll have to send more than one guy at times and we’ll have to rotate, our rotations and communication will have to be on point,” White said.

“We gotta do it by committee just to slow those guys down. But they’ve got a bunch of really good players, so it’s not just about those guys.”

Tennessee isn’t just made up of those two though. They are a well-rounded team and can beat you in multiple ways.

“You have another big averaging 16 rebounds a game in league play in Kyle Alexander, who’s going to make a lot of money playing basketball, as well,” said White. They have other bigs off the bench who can score on the interior.

“They can post guards. They can isolate Schofield and Grant Williams on the blocks, at the elbows, at the top of the key. They’ve got guys that can make shot. Jordan Bone is playing as well as any point guard in our league.”

Fortunately, the Gators have faced a tough schedule already and although they have struggled offensively, their defense has performed well and is currently ranked eighth in the nation, only giving up 60 points a game.

If Florida wants a chance at a win, the key will be playing to its identity of physical defense, keeping Tennessee off-balanced and utilizing interior offense not only for buckets in the paint but to spread the floor.

“It’s gonna be a very physical game,” senior center Kevarrius Hayes said. “We’ve gotta be disciplined and work to stay out of foul trouble—something we’ve been struggling as of late.

Their struggles, especially on offense are well noted, but from inefficiencies comes learning experiences (hopefully). If this group has anything, it is experience in tough games and in bad situations.

The Vols like to pressure teams on defense and have it lead to their offense. The Gators have faced a ton of that pressure this season and feel confident in their ability to break it.

“Yes, I would say once we got it inbounds,” White said when asked if they are better against the press. Our inability to get open versus contact doesn't bode well for Tennessee or other opponents who are going to continue to pressure us.

“When it's one on one, you and a defender, you know where you're cutting and he doesn't know where you're cutting. We've got to be able to get open one on one."

Florida does not have hardly any advantages in this game. Their defense is honestly the only one on the court, but as is the nature in sports, momentum and home court advantage can turn the tide. With a little luck and a lot of effort, who knows?

“I'd be shocked if we don't come out at the tip and play really, really hard,” White said. “Does that mean we'll get out to a lead? I don't know.

“Heck, you hope to be competitive, of course. We'll play hard. Our guys will play hard and we'll sit down in our stance and we'll make them earn it.”