Tennessee's top-ranked prospect 'ecstatic' after receiving word from UF

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory.com
Recruiting Reporter

Although Florida did not reel in a Tennessee-based prospect in their 2019 class, the program is looking to make a splash in the state for this upcoming recruiting cycle.

UF’s coaches are keeping tabs on a multitude of recruits from the state and have attracted mutual interest from numerous four-star prospects as well.

Just over a couple of weeks ago, area recruiter Christian Robinson took the next step in the recruitment of Reggie Grimes, who checks in as the top-ranked junior in Tennessee.

The Gators linebackers coach views the 6-foot-5, 210-pound junior as a dynamic player capable of holding down the BUCK position.

