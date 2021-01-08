Three schools remain for Terrion Arnold: Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

LSU and Texas A&M were previously on the shortlist as well, but with the finish line in sight, the Rivals100 defensive back decided to make it easier on himself by trimming his list to three on Friday evening.

If all goes as planned, the All-American out of Tallahassee will be hitting the road in the coming weeks as well before finalizing his recruitment on National Signing Day.