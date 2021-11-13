Texas A&M commit relishes experience inside the Swamp, sets official visit
The Gators hosted a flurry of prospects for Saturday's noon kickoff against the Samford Bulldogs, with a 2022 SEC commit being the headliner in the group.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news