The end of the dead period and the conclusion of an important weekend of hosting official visitors paved the way for Florida’s staff to get back on the recruiting trail this week.

One of the coaches who stepped up to the plate and made a few key visits was Christian Robinson. On Monday, the linebackers coach stopped by two schools that are home to a couple of 2020 Rivals100 cornerbacks the Gators are targeting: Dwight McGlothern and R.J. Mickens.

Robinson also went to Horn High School in order to dip into the recruitment of sophomore prospect, Kendrick Blackshire. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound sophomore added to his impressive resume when he received an offer from Florida.