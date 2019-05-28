Texas-based cornerback locks in multi-day visit to the Swamp
After receiving a commitment from Rivals250 prospect Avery Helm last month, Dan Mullen’s staff continues to be in hot pursuit of multiple defensive backs from the Lone Star State.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news