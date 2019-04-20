The spring evaluation is in full swing and the University of Florida has had assistant coaches scattered all throughout the country, resulting in a flurry of verbal scholarship offers.

One of those underclassmen who is fresh off receiving the green light from Dan Mullen's staff is Tommy Brockermeyer, a 6-foot-6, 270-pound sophomore representing Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal School.

In addition to Friday's offer from UF, Brockermeyer possesses offers from Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas among others.