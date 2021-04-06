GatorsTerritory - Texas-based pass catcher sets Gators official visit

Another out-of-state prospect has scheduled an official visit with the University of Florida for the weekend of June 11-13, joining top-ranked tight end Oscar Delp and Rivals250 athlete Shemar James.

Jay Fair, a Texas-based wide receiver who was offered by the Gators roughly two months ago, says he has locked in itinerary for his first trip to the Swamp. He recently scheduled official visits with TCU (June 4-6) and Auburn (June 18-20) as well.

During the 2020 season, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Fair hauled in an eye-popping 73 receptions for 1,303 yards and 12 touchdowns. He averaged 17.8 yards per catch and logged at least 100 yards receiving in six of his high school's 14 games.